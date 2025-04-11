Here Are All Of The Wrenching Skills You Should Learn How To Do So You Don't Have To Pay Someone Else

It goes without saying that for most people and most cars it's less expensive to keep the one you have on the road than it is to submit to a monthly payment on a new vehicle. If you're hoping to weather the storm of a potential economic recession, you might need to pick up a few extra skills to keep your repair bills as low as possible. At the very least, you should probably start doing your routine maintenance yourself.

My Ducati needs a belt service, and I don't want to pay the ridiculous price for a dealership tech to do it, so I'm going to be learning how to do it myself in the near future. I'll be honest, it sounds like a huge pain in the butt, but somehow I'm sort of looking forward to it. I've got my fingers crossed that I do it right.

Earlier this week we asked our readers what new automotive repair skills they were learning, or at least interested in learning, to avoid paying a professional to do it. The results are pretty great, and I've compiled a few of my favorites below. If you think something was left off the list, feel free to add to the discussion in the comments below.