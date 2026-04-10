FAA Tries To Convince Gamers To Become Air Traffic Controllers With Manic Ad Campaign

The Federal Aviation Administration is getting ready to open its hiring window for air traffic control candidates and, boy, is it ever trying to make the job look cool. To drive interest in the profession, the FAA released an ad that looks like it just chugged three cans of Red Bull while streaming. It's a direct appeal to gamers, making the pitch that ATC is just like playing League of Legends, actually. The ad says, "You've been training for this," but doesn't exactly mention how. I have never been an air traffic controller myself, but I assume that skillshots, tech trees, and loot aren't part of it.

There's, uh, a lot going on in the new ad. Right from the very top, it starts with an Xbox One logo. Yes, the Xbox One, as in that console that literally hasn't been on sale since 2020. The FAA is so hip with the times, fellow kids! We then get a few shots of what look like Twitch streams or esports events, showing off Madden, Fortnite, and the aforementioned League of Legends among others. Then, quick shots of hot ATC action! People sitting in chairs, looking at screens! Which does appear to be the primary point of overlap with gaming.

We are then told, and this is my favorite bit: "SUPERCHARGED HIRING." Sure! Whatever that means! Sounds great!

In fairness, the ad does then make the pitch that this career does not require a college degree and has an average salary of $155,000 per year after three years. And it also makes the point that you'll be keeping millions of people safe. If that sounds good to you, and you're also still playing on an Xbox One in 2026, the hiring window opens at midnight EDT on April 17, remaining open until 8,000 people apply. You have to be younger than 31, though.