Old, Discontinued Fiats Are Outselling Brand New Fiats
Car sales aren't doing so hot at the moment. It's almost like starting a war that sends the entire global economy into a tailspin wasn't a great idea. Despite this, though, Stellantis actually had a better first-quarter sales report than it did last year, but one of the conglomerate's Italian brands had a remarkable sales report for a different reason: the Fiat 500X crossover that's been discontinued for three years now outsold the brand's only new car, the Fiat 500e. Fiat's Q1 sales actually grew 85% compared to the final quarter of 2025, but that's not saying much.
We often write about discontinued cars still showing up on sales reports, even several years after they're discontinued, but they don't often outsell other current models. In the first three months of the year, Fiat sold 71 discontinued 500X crossovers versus 68 of the 500e. Those numbers are remarkably low, even compared to Alfa Romeo, Stellantis' other mainstream Italian brand. Alfa Romeo sold more of its least popular model than the Fiat brand, with 238 Tonales sold so far this year.
Stellantis cars sure stick around on dealer lots for a while...
When a car that's been discontinued still racks up sales several years after its discontinuation, it means there was leftover stock on dealer lots. The only new car in Fiat USA's 2026 lineup is the itty bitty 500e, which has just 149 miles of range according to the EPA, so it's not all that surprising that the 500X, a significantly more practical four-door crossover vehicle, would find more buyers. It is surprising to learn that Fiat dealers still had 71 of these crossovers sitting on their lots in the year of our lord 2026, three years after the 500X was discontinued.
The 500X actually shares a platform with another long-dead Stellantis vehicle that sold 23 units in the first quarter of the year despite being discontinued in 2023: the Jeep Renegade. Dodge also managed to sell 45 Challengers last quarter, another model that was discontinued in 2023. Stellantis, honey, are you doing okay? We're worried about you.