Old, Discontinued Fiats Are Outselling Brand New Fiats

Car sales aren't doing so hot at the moment. It's almost like starting a war that sends the entire global economy into a tailspin wasn't a great idea. Despite this, though, Stellantis actually had a better first-quarter sales report than it did last year, but one of the conglomerate's Italian brands had a remarkable sales report for a different reason: the Fiat 500X crossover that's been discontinued for three years now outsold the brand's only new car, the Fiat 500e. Fiat's Q1 sales actually grew 85% compared to the final quarter of 2025, but that's not saying much.

We often write about discontinued cars still showing up on sales reports, even several years after they're discontinued, but they don't often outsell other current models. In the first three months of the year, Fiat sold 71 discontinued 500X crossovers versus 68 of the 500e. Those numbers are remarkably low, even compared to Alfa Romeo, Stellantis' other mainstream Italian brand. Alfa Romeo sold more of its least popular model than the Fiat brand, with 238 Tonales sold so far this year.