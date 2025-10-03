Two People Bought Fiat 500Ls In The Year Of Our Lord 2025

Stellantis dealers love to sell zombie cars. The company's sales figures always feature appearances from Chrysler 300s, Dodge Journeys — it's still selling Jeep Patriots in 2025 for Christ's sake. But it seems tariff fears have sent buyers digging through some real dark corners of their local dealer lots, because Stellantis' Q3 sales show some truly wild new-vehicle sales. The company sold 475 dead cars, including two Fiat 500Ls — cars that Fiat killed off in the U.S. five full years ago.

Incredibly, the 500L isn't even the deadest car Stellantis sold last quarter. The company sold Jeep Renegades, Ram ProMaster Cities, Chrysler 300s, Dodge Challengers and Journeys and Caravans, and Fiat 500Xes in Q3, but the longest-dead award goes to the six Dodge Darts that made their way into buyer hands. What do these cars cost, after all these years sitting on dealer lots? Does the dealer pay you to take a 500L off its hands?