Two People Bought Fiat 500Ls In The Year Of Our Lord 2025
Stellantis dealers love to sell zombie cars. The company's sales figures always feature appearances from Chrysler 300s, Dodge Journeys — it's still selling Jeep Patriots in 2025 for Christ's sake. But it seems tariff fears have sent buyers digging through some real dark corners of their local dealer lots, because Stellantis' Q3 sales show some truly wild new-vehicle sales. The company sold 475 dead cars, including two Fiat 500Ls — cars that Fiat killed off in the U.S. five full years ago.
Incredibly, the 500L isn't even the deadest car Stellantis sold last quarter. The company sold Jeep Renegades, Ram ProMaster Cities, Chrysler 300s, Dodge Challengers and Journeys and Caravans, and Fiat 500Xes in Q3, but the longest-dead award goes to the six Dodge Darts that made their way into buyer hands. What do these cars cost, after all these years sitting on dealer lots? Does the dealer pay you to take a 500L off its hands?
475 zombie cars in total
I'd love to have been a fly on the wall at a Stellantis dealer this past quarter, because the zombie-car sales breakdown is truly wild. 104 Jeep Renegades, 18 Ram ProMaster Cities, 71 Chrysler 300s, 6 Dodge Darts, 222 Dodge Challengers, 13 Dodge Journeys, 8 Dodge Caravans, 2 Fiat 500Ls, and 31 Fiat 500Xes. We can guess that the Charger sales include some prior-generation cars too, given that the Challenger is still on the list, but since Dodge reintroduced the ICE-powered "Sixpack" models it's tough to tell exactly what percentage of that overall sales number comes from the dead four-door.
Of course, the year isn't over, and there's still time for someone to really throw us for a loop with a purchase. AutoTrader still shows plenty of brand-new many-year-old Stellantis products for sale, and I'm willing to bet that there are even older cars sitting on dealer lots somewhere. If you know a pre-2020 Stellantis car sitting new at a dealer, hit me up at adasilva@jalopnik.com. I want to hear about it.