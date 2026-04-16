What Will You Learn At A Defensive Driving Course (That Could Also Save Money On Your Insurance)?

You might think you're quite the adept driver. That perhaps in another life you would have made an excellent Formula 1 driver, starting by dominating karting circuits and climbing up to the big show. Delusions aside, 74% of American drivers believe they are good drivers, rating themselves at a 7 or higher on a 1 to 10 point scale. That said, even the most confident drivers could improve.

How do you get better behind the wheel? For starters, focus on building good driving habits, like steering clear of distracted driving. After all, distracted driving claimed over 3,200 lives in 2024. It's also important to maintain and work on your situational awareness. But beyond applying your own good habits, you could (and should) consider a defensive driving course.

Defensive driving, like it sounds, is a skill set with safety in mind. It's meant to help motorists defend themselves and their passengers against the unforeseen dangers of driving, like poor drivers, obstacles, and inclement weather. And one of the best ways to hone your defensive driving skills is to enroll in a course.

Not just because you'll benefit from what the class has to offer — such as learning to hold your hands at the "9 and 3 o'clock" positions instead of the "10 and 2" you may have been taught in driver's ed, letting you adjust faster to what's happening on the road — but because you might save money on your insurance rates. And who doesn't want to save money? Especially when some drivers are cutting or dropping their expensive car insurance altogether because it's just too pricey.