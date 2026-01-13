5 Bad Driver Habits Guaranteed To Annoy Everyone Else On The Road

If there's one thing you're guaranteed to feel when you get on the road and start interacting with other drivers, it's annoyance. You know this, because you've shared with us your most hated traffic grievances. But we all annoy each other. Let's not pretend that we don't. There's an old saying, "Everyone who drives slower than I do is an idiot; everyone who drives faster is insane." The fact is that other drivers make different decisions than we would, and that alone annoys us.

There are some bad driving habits, though, that can transcend annoyance and cross over into infuriating. For example, have you ever been visually accosted by someone else's high-beams? We wonder if some drivers are aware that their brights aren't supposed to be left constantly on. And how exasperating is it to be blocked on the interstate from passing by some slow-moving happy camper who doesn't know what the left lane is supposed to be used for? That leads people to tailgate, which can be just as exasperating and hazardous. And tailgating, in turn, leads to brake checking, which is also very dangerous.

Then there are practices that, to say the least, are somewhat controversial — like zipper merging, for instance. A lot of drivers assume that you should start merging as soon as you see the "merge ahead" sign, and become enraged at people who don't try to merge until the lane is about to end. But the law is often on the side of those late mergers. And then there are the "nice" drivers who want to stop and let everyone on the road, in spite of how much traffic may be backed up behind them. There is a lot to be annoyed about out there!