What To Expect From The New Toyota Land Cruiser's Reliability

Beyond its vaunted off-road capabilities, the Toyota Land Cruiser is known for its durability. So, when Toyota introduced an all-new Land Cruiser, we naturally wondered how this new model would measure up against its predecessors. Today, we're examining what to expect in terms of the new Land Cruiser's reliability.

Since the Land Cruiser was reintroduced for the 2024 model year, limited data is available for analysis. When evaluating the reliability of a new vehicle, it can be tempting to refer to the reliability record of the previous generation. Unfortunately, because the previous Land Cruiser generation ceased production in 2021 and was built on a different platform with a different powertrain, the reliability of the older SUV cannot accurately predict how the new model will perform. Therefore, we are using information from related Toyota and Lexus products to inform our reliability prediction.

For this research, we primarily relied on reliability data from Consumer Reports, which conducts an annual reliability study based on its readers' experiences with their vehicles. The publication notes that it typically has a sample size of 200 to 400 vehicles for each model per model year to adequately generate a reliability rating for that vehicle. We also referenced owner-reported incidents submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.