What To Expect From The New Toyota Land Cruiser's Reliability
Beyond its vaunted off-road capabilities, the Toyota Land Cruiser is known for its durability. So, when Toyota introduced an all-new Land Cruiser, we naturally wondered how this new model would measure up against its predecessors. Today, we're examining what to expect in terms of the new Land Cruiser's reliability.
Since the Land Cruiser was reintroduced for the 2024 model year, limited data is available for analysis. When evaluating the reliability of a new vehicle, it can be tempting to refer to the reliability record of the previous generation. Unfortunately, because the previous Land Cruiser generation ceased production in 2021 and was built on a different platform with a different powertrain, the reliability of the older SUV cannot accurately predict how the new model will perform. Therefore, we are using information from related Toyota and Lexus products to inform our reliability prediction.
For this research, we primarily relied on reliability data from Consumer Reports, which conducts an annual reliability study based on its readers' experiences with their vehicles. The publication notes that it typically has a sample size of 200 to 400 vehicles for each model per model year to adequately generate a reliability rating for that vehicle. We also referenced owner-reported incidents submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Shared components of the new Land Cruiser
To guide our research, let's examine the components that the Land Cruiser shares with other Toyota and Lexus models. Starting with the powertrain, the Toyota Land Cruiser features a 326-horsepower turbocharged 2.4-liter inline-4 cylinder engine. This is the same hybrid powerplant found in the upper trim levels of the new Toyota Tacoma and the new long-awaited, redesigned Toyota 4Runner. When equipped with the hybrid powertrain, the Tacoma and 4Runner utilize the same eight-speed automatic transmission as the Land Cruiser.
Formerly a "twin" to the Lexus LX, the newly downsized Land Cruiser now aligns with the Lexus GX. However, the GX features a different powertrain and uses a 10-speed automatic transmission instead of the Land Cruiser's 8-speed automatic.
Built on the same TNGA-F truck platform as the Lexus GX, Toyota Tacoma, Toyota 4Runner, Toyota Sequoia, and Toyota Tundra, these are the primary models to consider from a comparative data perspective. However, neither the Sequoia nor the Lexus GX had enough data available for the Consumer Reports survey, and the 4Runner is new for 2025, meaning it also lacks sufficient data. Consequently, we're focusing on the Consumer Reports reliability records for the Tacoma and the Tundra.
Comparing the reliability records of the Tacoma and Tundra
For the Toyota Tacoma, redesigned for 2024, we start by examining its powertrain reliability. Since one of the three Tacoma powertrains is the i-FORCE MAX hybrid also found in the Land Cruiser, gathering data on that specific powertrain is valuable. Unfortunately, Consumer Reports provides a general powertrain reliability rating for the Tacoma but does not break it down by engine type. However, Consumer Reports awarded the Tacoma a "Better Than Average" powertrain reliability score, which is encouraging.
Redesigned for the 2022 model year, the Toyota Tundra faced the most issues in its first two years, but the 2024 model improved significantly, achieving an above-average reliability score. Concerns such as brakes, body hardware, paint, trim, noises, and leaks were prevalent during the initial years but reportedly improved considerably in the 2024 model. Overall, there was a notable improvement in reliability, particularly in terms of build quality, for the 2024 model-year Tundra. This positive shift bodes well for the Land Cruiser, indicating that even if the Land Cruiser's 2024 model encounters the growing pains common to first-year models, subsequent model years may demonstrate improvements similar to those observed with the Tundra.
Considering NHTSA recall data
Beyond Consumer Reports, another metric for predicting the Land Cruiser's reliability comes from owner-reported data submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). In addition to conducting crash testing, NHTSA monitors vehicle defects through a three-step approach: complaint filing, investigation, and recall.
The 2024 Land Cruiser has 19 reported complaints on its NHTSA page, along with 0 investigations and 0 recalls. As a frame of reference, the Toyota Venza sold in similar numbers in 2024, was in its fourth model year, and had 17 reported complaints. Thus, the number of complaints on the Land Cruiser isn't particularly high, especially given that 2024 was its first model year for this design.
Toyota sold 29,113 Land Cruisers in 2024. Of the 19 NHTSA-reported owner complaints, there were 10 complaints regarding brake issues, particularly brakes squealing when the vehicle is in reverse. The next most common complaint was transmission-related, including hard downshifts. For the 2025 Land Cruiser, there have been seven complaints so far, four of which are related to the brakes. Again, this is a common theme. However, nothing has escalated to a NHTSA investigation, and there are currently no recalls for either the 2024 or 2025 model year Land Cruisers.
Toyota brand reliability
When people think "Toyota," one of the first things that comes to mind is the brand's impressive reliability record. According to J.D. Power's 2025 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, which used data from 2022 model year vehicles, after three years of ownership, both Toyota and its luxury division, Lexus, performed exceptionally well. Lexus had the fewest number of problems per 100 vehicles, while Toyota ranked fourth overall. Meanwhile, Consumer Reports also rated Lexus and Toyota highly in brand reliability, with Lexus ranked second and Toyota ranked third among 22 brands. Even more impressive, 8 of the 13 vehicles that are most likely to last 200,000 miles or more, according to Consumer Reports, are Toyotas. Thus, based on its brand reliability history alone, one could assume the Land Cruiser will perform well.
Purchasing a vehicle in its first model year can cause concerns for many buyers. Fortunately, the new Land Cruiser is now in its second model year and utilizes the TNGA-F truck platform, which is in its fourth model year. While we cannot rely on Consumer Reports data for the new Land Cruiser, the Tundra's reliability rating has demonstrated significant improvement since its 2022 redesign, and the Tacoma's powertrain has performed well. Although there's never a guarantee with reliability, considering the Toyota brand's impressive record, the company's decades of experience producing hybrid powertrains, and the absence of NHTSA investigations or recalls, there's reason to be optimistic that the Land Cruiser's reputation for durability will persist in this generation.