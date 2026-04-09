Why Some Automakers Don't Care That You Hate Subscriptions

I hate subscriptions. You hate subscriptions. An overwhelming majority of Americans hate subscriptions. Nevertheless, some automakers persist in the face of all this adversity — especially all-electric OEMs like Tesla, which is by far the worst offender. Without a $99 per month "Full Self-Driving (Supervised)" subscription, its cars have fewer standard driver-assistance features than base-level economy cars. That's not great for a company that sells itself on being at the forefront of technology.

Of course, Tesla's not alone in this scheme. Back in February, Rivian launched its hands-free driving system, which can be had for either an up-front $2,500 fee or as a subscription for $49.99 per month, according to Automotive News. At Lucid's Investor Day program in New York last month, the company also announced it was getting in on the action by launching its own subscription-based autonomy program that'll cost between $69 and $199, depending on the level of autonomy buyers choose.

Don't worry, though. It's not just EV startups, either. Legacy automakers like Mercedes-Benz are digging this pay structure as well. Three years of access to the company's upcoming MB.Drive Assist Pro will either cost $3,950 or be offered as a monthly subscription, according to Car and Driver. It's not immediately clear how much the monthly cost will be, or what'll happen to your purchase once those three years are up. We also reported that BMW is launching a similar subscription-based program for its driver assistance features. Hell, even budget-friendly automakers like General Motors and Ford are forcing owners into subscribing to their Super Cruise and BlueCruise software. The former is $39.99 per month, and the latter is $49.99.