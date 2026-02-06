BMW Keeps Pushing Subscriptions Even After Realizing Heated Seats Were 'Probably Not The Best Way'

The vast majority of Americans don't want subscription-based features in their cars. However, despite admitting to Drive that the heated-seat subscription fiasco was a mistake, BMW is still pushing other subscriptions. The company is trying to justify driver aids as a subscription service to the owner, not just an addition to the company's income stream. Alexandra Landers, head of Product Communications at BMW Automotive, offered the following explanation:

"The criticism we got was from the seat heating, so this was probably not the best way to start with it," Landers told Australian media including Drive at the iX3's international media preview drive late last year.

"However, we decided for the technology, everything is on board, but for the additional other systems, we also have costs for running. You have cloud use, and that is cost.

"If you use it, we have to pay for it. It's not everything important [to every customer], but the technology is important [to have in all vehicles], and we still believe in the option offer structure that you do not have to decide from the start if you want this ADAS [safety] system.

"There are a lot of barriers for people who think they never need it, but they can decide even in a special case – for example, for the first time in a real traffic jam, they say, 'Oh, maybe I should have bought it two years ago.' And then they can, you know, add it online."

Hypothetically, you may have an easy commute when you buy the car, but two years later, you move or change jobs, and end up with a heinous commute. Now, you want a car that can do the hard parts of dealing with traffic — via systems like adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist. Instead of selling your car without these features to buy one with semi-autonomous driving features, you can simply add them to the car you already have. If the hardware already exists in your car, and your car is already connected for over-the-air updates, it's just an update and a credit-card swipe away. But why shouldn't those already-installed features just work in the first place?