Copper and aluminum are two completely separate elements, with their own separate traits, yet they've both played a key role in the same automotive application: radiators. Of course, you might think that the metals' different attributes would create differences in radiator performance, and you'd be right. The unique density, heat conductivity, and strength characteristics of the two metals — and brass, which is an alloy of copper and zinc often used instead of pure copper — can have a significant impact on how long they last and how well they work.

The starting point may be familiar to history buffs, as it involves some pretty big names from the early auto industry, like Wilhelm Maybach. His name now graces some of the most luxurious vehicles in the world, including the V12-powered 2027 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, but the engineer once known as "King of the Constructors" is considered the inventor of the modern automotive radiator, too. It was a major advance, made in 1900 with the assistance of Gottlieb Daimler, and it worked by, basically, cooling the engine with water, which flowed through brass tubes to the radiator, where the heat was transferred from the water to radiator fins and then into the surrounding air.

The reasoning here was that copper (and brass), being excellent conductors of heat, would boost the radiator's cooling efficiency. They did, but this is where the metals' unique characteristics come into play. For example, copper is a relatively heavy and dense material that can add unnecessary weight to a vehicle. As that became more important to the auto industry, a race went on to find a replacement, and aluminum came out the winner.