Bucky Lasek Makes Building Wild Subarus Look Easy

If you're of a certain age, you'll recognize Bucky Lasek as one of those rad shredders from back in the day. He's been professionally skating since 1987 and racing rally as a Subaru Rally Team USA driver from 2012. You might think a super well-known SoCal extreme sports guy, who has won 13 X-games gold medals by the way, would have a garage packed with supercars or whatever, but Lasek has become perhaps the most loyal Subaru cultist on the planet. This guy started by building a pretty wild GC-chassis Impreza, which we first covered back in 2019, but he's dramatically expanded his car builds in the last seven years.

They say it's best to not meet your heroes, but I've had the pleasure of shaking hands with Bucky a couple times in recent years. He was a big supporter of Radwood back when I was a co-owner of the show, and just a genuinely cool dude to chat with. He'll talk about cars until the proverbial cows come home, and because he actually gets his hands dirty working on his own vintage Subarus, he knows his stuff. I know I would forgive him if he just wanted to pay someone to build his cars for him, but he's just a real OG with a Harbor Freight jack. He's got money and sponsors, of course, but it seems obvious that he's building what he wants to build.

That's why we're taking it upon ourselves to highlight some of our favorite underrated builders in a new series we're calling Wrenchers You Should Know. Not only do some of these people deserve way more views than they're getting, but they're typically the Do It Yourselfer type, rather than the big corporate-sponsored four-figure-horsepower slop that's dominating your feeds. In each installment we'll introduce you to a cool new builder, talk about some of their work, and give you a few reasons why you should be watching their progress. Here we go, BuckYeah!