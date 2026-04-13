This Might Be Why Your Car Is Eating Through Spark Plugs

The spark plugs in your car's engine are serviceable parts that require periodic replacement. Those plugs are rather durable and would last the life of multiple oil changes, but they do eventually wear out, and usually not without warning. Bad plugs can manifest nasty symptoms like poor fuel economy, sluggish performance, and noticeable misfiring, so it's best to refer to the owner's manual and stick to the factory recommendations on when to replace them.

With that said, older cars with high-compression motors or forced induction will most likely have copper spark plugs that need a new set every 20,000 miles or so. Platinum and iridium spark plugs are more durable and can last upwards of 100,000 miles. Keep in mind that some cars need double platinum plugs, particularly engines with waste-spark ignition systems that require specialized plugs to function optimally. Those, too, have a longer lifespan of 60,000 to 100,000 miles.

Then again, something else might be wrong if you find yourself replacing the plugs earlier than expected, or if the engine is beginning to display symptoms of bad spark plugs after just a few oil changes. There is no one direct cause that could point to the root of the issue, since plugs can wear out prematurely for many reasons.