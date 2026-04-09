California Might Help You If Your EV Battery Has Gone Bad
With gas prices soaring to heights we haven't seen since the last time a country launched a pointless war in 2022, now seems like a great time to find one of those really cheap used electric vehicles we've all heard about. Some of the biggest concerns for folks who are considering buying a used EV, though, are battery health and longevity — or at least those are concerns they hold onto in their minds, despite numerous studies proving battery health and longevity are not as big a problem as they used to be.
There's a new program in California called The Zero-Emission Assurance Project, or ZAP, that aims to address those concerns by helping owners of used EVs repair failed battery or fuel cell components not covered by a warranty or subsidize the purchase of a new EV. According to the California Post, as of March 30, "the program covers up to $7,500 in repairs for failed battery or fuel cell components not covered by a warranty. If the battery can't be salvaged, the state will subsidize the purchase of a new EV at up to $10,000." There are some pretty specific parameters if you hope to qualify, though.
Here's the catch
First of all, the program is for people who've already purchased their EV. So, maybe don't pull the trigger just yet on that 200,000-mile used model you've been eyeing on Craigslist. Folks hoping to take advantage of ZAP should note that it's only applicable to EV owners who, according to the California Air Resources Board (CARB) website, "have purchased and continuously owned a used zero-emission vehicle through the California Air Resources Board's (CARB) Financing Assistance and/or Clean Cars 4 All programs." Eligible vehicle types include plug-in hybrids, full EVs, and hydrogen fuel-cell EVs that have decreased battery storage capacity, decreased vehicle range, and decreased fuel cell power output.
In order for a vehicle to qualify for the incentive program, EVs batteries must be below 70% of their original capacity, and FCEVs will defer to the manufacturers' threshold for replacement, which must be diagnosed by a ZAP approved diagnostic location. The program isn't entirely brand new. It was tested in select California counties before it expanded to the entire state on March 30, but The Post said, "To date, no EVs have been repaired through the program, though 'a handful of vehicles have undergone initial inspections,' [CARB spokesperson Lindsay Buckley] said."