California Might Help You If Your EV Battery Has Gone Bad

With gas prices soaring to heights we haven't seen since the last time a country launched a pointless war in 2022, now seems like a great time to find one of those really cheap used electric vehicles we've all heard about. Some of the biggest concerns for folks who are considering buying a used EV, though, are battery health and longevity — or at least those are concerns they hold onto in their minds, despite numerous studies proving battery health and longevity are not as big a problem as they used to be.

There's a new program in California called The Zero-Emission Assurance Project, or ZAP, that aims to address those concerns by helping owners of used EVs repair failed battery or fuel cell components not covered by a warranty or subsidize the purchase of a new EV. According to the California Post, as of March 30, "the program covers up to $7,500 in repairs for failed battery or fuel cell components not covered by a warranty. If the battery can't be salvaged, the state will subsidize the purchase of a new EV at up to $10,000." There are some pretty specific parameters if you hope to qualify, though.