Oldsmobile Almost Became Muscle Car Tyrants With A 32-Valve 455 V8

Despite Oldsmobile's eventual reputation for living down to its name, you might have wished its final products were, in fact, more like your father's Oldsmobile. At least, if your dad grew up in the muscle car era. Not only did the brand produce what's actually considered America's very first muscle car, but it also came close to producing one of the most powerful.

Oldsmobile got as far as creating an engine that would provide that motivation: the W-43, a massive 455-cubic-inch V8 with four valves per cylinder and dual overhead camshafts. Built on the foundation of the Rocket 455 V8 and offered in cars like the Oldsmobile 442, the W-43 raised the horsepower bar considerably. While the Rocket was good for 390 horses in the Hurst/Olds 442 special edition, Hot Rod magazine reported that the W-43, even early in its development, could unleash 440 horsepower at just 4,600 rpm. A modern dyno test, run on an original W-43 — one of two Oldsmobile is believed to have built — turned things up even further. Found and revived under the direction of James Kryta, the motor cooked up 560 horsepower at 6,000 rpm backed by 540 pound-feet of torque at only 3,600 rpm. Kryta went on to mount that motor in a classic 442, too.

For some context, the Chevy Chevelle SS 454 debuted in 1970 with 450 horses. At the time, that was the highest factory horsepower rating ever for a production motor. The W-43, though, never made it into production. It was killed off by the looming switch to unleaded gas in 1973, as well as a new focus on efficiency and emissions rooted in the oil crises of the same decade.