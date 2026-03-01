Maserati Once Built A Six-Valve-Per-Cylinder Engine (And Quickly Learned Why Nobody Else Did)

What's scarier than a Maserati engine from the '80s? A more sophisticated one from the same timeline. Admittedly, we can't really comment on its reliability, as Maserati's prototype six-valve engine never reached production, so it'd be unfair to slap the "unreliable" title earned by the 2.0-liter V6 in the Biturbo. That's partly why Maserati Biturbos are dirt cheap.

The 6.36 engine, as it was called, was fairly innovative for its time. The 6.36 name basically meant a V6 with 36 valves, translating to six valves per cylinder, which was pretty revolutionary as far as automotive engines were concerned. And the claims were big too. Maserati reckoned the prototype 2.0-liter twin-turbo engine was good for 257 horsepower at 7,200 RPM, a decent increment over the 180 horses the early three-valve version managed to pump out.

Adding to the engine's sophistication was a patented cam-rocker arrangement, which translated to three of the six valves being operated using a single rocker and cam lobe, reducing the engine's overall complexity. Not only that, but the unique valve setup allowed the twin-turbo V6 to run an ideal air-fuel mixture. Maserati's six-valve arrangement brought along a 34% improvement in the gas circulation area when compared to an engine with four valves per cylinder. Or so the company claimed.

Although the engine had potential, Maserati's enthusiasm fizzled out after a while, and the 6.36 got shelved. But we can't help but wonder why Maserati would drop an industry-first idea when they managed to make it work, produce decent power, all while claiming less complexity and better durability? Maybe Yamaha had something to do with it.