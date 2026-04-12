Here's How (And How Often) To Inspect Your Vehicle's Tires

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The tires of your vehicle take a lot of abuse. And, as you probably know, they aren't impervious to age, punctures, and damage caused by worn-out parts. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends inspecting all tires at least once a month or before taking a road trip. You'll want to keep an eye on any damage or wear, as well as the depth of your treads — but you'll want to start your inspection by focusing on the tire's pressure.

While it might seem excessive, it's not a bad idea to check and correct the tire pressure as often as once every week. The reason is simple: tires will gradually lose some air pressure whether you drive the vehicle or not, and they can lose air when impacted by potholes or curbs. Why wait a month when you can do it once a week? Proper inflation can extend the life of any tire, and maintaining the correct air pressure can save a few cents per gallon on fuel. It doesn't sound like much, but it makes a difference in today's world of unstable oil prices.

It's a bad idea to inflate any tire to its maximum PSI, and it's relatively unwise to go over the recommended tire pressures for the front and rear, which you can easily find on a placard in the driver's side door jamb. Grab a tire pressure gauge, confirm the air pressure, and add or remove air when necessary. Also double-check it when the mercury drastically falls overnight, as the tire pressure will typically drop by a couple of PSI for every 10-degree Fahrenheit drop in temperature.