These Are The Best Car Movies, According To You
Who doesn't love a car movie? Even if a movie isn't about cars, we always pick up on whatever automotive bits we can — casting, automotive facts in the dialogue, even just something neat that's street-parked in the background of a scene. These details can make any movie a car movie, even if the filmmakers don't know or intend it. But, out of every movie under this expanded definition, what's the best car movie? That's the question we asked you all earlier in the week, and today we're combing through your answers.
I posited that "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" is the greatest car movie, and your answers ranged the gamut from other racing films to animated movies and shoot-'em-up action flicks. Keep scrolling to see what Jalopnik readers say are the best car movies ever made, and let us know in the comments what your fellow Jalops missed.
Ford V. Ferrari
I'm gonna say Ford V Ferrari. Great casting, wonderful noises produced from the cars, had the whole theater shaking. It was nice David vs Goliath story, where Goliath won basically. =)
Submitted by: Agon Targeryan
Gone in 60 Seconds
The Nick Cage rendition of Gone in 60 Seconds. The movie in general seems to have gone through an insane transition of being weirdly cringe not long after it came out, to the being ironically cool in the 2010's, and now is at a point where it isn't ironic anymore; It just genuinely rocks. I always finish it whenever its on.
Submitted by: Tahoe Guy
Grand Prix
I have always liked Grand Prix. A more recent movie I found enjoyable was Race for Glory: Audi vs Lancia. It is probably more focused on the actual cars than any other "car" movie I've seen recently and yet is an entertaining story.
Submitted by: cewhite3
Gumball Rally
I loved the Gumball Rally (1976) as a kid. Vanishing Point (1971) was another classic.
Submitted by: James
Cannonball Run
Cannonball Run the opening Lambo scene always got me pumped.
Submitted by: Jumpy
John Wick
I would go with Rush (2013), or Ford v. Ferrari (2019). Both films had a character-driven (pun intended?) perspective of racing.
But the John Wick movies had prettier cars, let's be honest.
Submitted by: tallestdwarf
Cars
This sounds silly, but...Cars. I know it's a "kids' film" but it's got so many driving and motorsport references in the script and visuals, it features so many voice cameos (some tailored to different markets), and a pretty solid story to match. It's got the lot...
Submitted by: TR
National Lampoon's Vacation
Out of the box thinking, but I'm going to say National Lampoon's Vacation. The Griswald's Wagon Queen Family Truckster was as much of a character in the movie as the Griswalds themselves. That 1979 Ford LTD Country Squire was the plucky car that took everyone on a quest to Wally World (albeit involved in a couple sordid scenarios but still).
Submitted by: Alf Enthusiast
Ronin
Ronin.
No explanation needed.
Submitted by: Sparky
Duel
I'm going with my moms favorite movie "Duel". And its a two-fer, Peterbilt and a 71 Plymouth Valiant. Its such a well made flick, with iconic vehicles . We used to watch that on many a Saturdays as a kid, and I still love it.
Submitted by: Razerx