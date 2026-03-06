Some Call It The Worst-Looking Chevy Corvette Ever Made, Others Just See An Old C4

Corvette pace cars have had a reasonably long history of questionable styling choices. Granted, not all of them were the in-your-face kind, but the '90s certainly produced some of the wackiest paint jobs that adorned a factory pace-car replica from GM. Who could forget the yellow-wheeled eyesore from 1998, widely regarded as one of the worst-looking Corvettes in history. Another one that fell into the ugly basket is the 1995 Corvette Indy 500 Pace Car replica sporting the purple and white combo.

While critics and pace car collectors (which is a thing, apparently) may not find this '95 Vette all that amusing, to the rest of us, it's an old C4 worth taking a closer look at. Sure, it may not be the best from Corvette's storied history, but you get access to one of the rarest Indy 500 pace car replicas from GM's stable, with just 527 examples built. And best of all, you don't have to pay six figures to own one, as Hemmings points out that even a concours-level example wouldn't cost more than $40,000. Hagerty reckons a "good condition" '95 Corvette Pace Car replica should be around the $16,000 mark.

Let's be honest here, the C4 generation (from 1984-96) wasn't the best of Corvettes, at least that's the general consensus. And GM's decision to paint a C4 convertible in purple (Dark Metallic Purple, as it were) with a splash of Arctic White across the lower half didn't help things a lot either. The red decal that runs along the front, which transitions into this wavy flag/ribbon design, is certainly unique and, dare we say, bold.