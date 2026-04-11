Which Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Work Well For Two Riders?

There's a whole lot of American pavement out there. How much? Over 164,000 miles of highways connect a 4-million-mile nervous system of roads. Now, you could explore the United States in a car. It does seem like the practical thing. That, or you could swing a leg over a big, comfy Harley-Davidson and cruise from sea to shining sea, taking in the sights and sounds like only two wheels can deliver. But that presents another issue: Where does your copilot go? If you prefer to travel with a companion, there are a few things you'll need to consider before you pick out a bike and hit the open road.

Storage is important. It doesn't matter if you two are heading out for a long ride or a trip to the outlet mall — you've got to have somewhere to put your stuff, and a backpack simply won't cut it with your beloved sitting behind you. A large fairing, meaning the large structure on the front of a motorcycle designed to cut down on drag and lessen wind buffeting, is a must to fight fatigue.

More importantly, does your road-going partner have somewhere comfortable to sit? Somewhere sensible to put their feet? Simply put, some Harley-Davidson motorcycles are better suited to transport two sets of buns than others, while some should be left for a solo adventure.