These Are The Cheap Used EVs You'd Ride Out Rising Fuel Prices In

The 2000s are back, baby! Low-rise jeans, layered tanks, colorful computers — oh yeah, and war in the middle east, rising gas prices, and an economy on the verge of collapse. This time around, though, we have a way to dodge at least one of those: Electric cars, our saviors from the omnipresent threat of $5 gasoline. Sure, new EVs are by and large too expensive to make financial sense as a way to dodge gas prices, but there are a wealth of used options out there.

That's why, earlier this week, Logan asked all you beautiful people which used EV you'd buy to ride out our ever-rising fuel prices. Most of you gave the correct answer (the Chevy Bolt) over Logan's near-incoherent babbling (the Chevy Spark), but a few of you had more inventive answers. Let's take a look at what you all said, just in case we all need to go out and buy one of your picks.