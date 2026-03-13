These Are The Cheap Used EVs You'd Ride Out Rising Fuel Prices In
The 2000s are back, baby! Low-rise jeans, layered tanks, colorful computers — oh yeah, and war in the middle east, rising gas prices, and an economy on the verge of collapse. This time around, though, we have a way to dodge at least one of those: Electric cars, our saviors from the omnipresent threat of $5 gasoline. Sure, new EVs are by and large too expensive to make financial sense as a way to dodge gas prices, but there are a wealth of used options out there.
That's why, earlier this week, Logan asked all you beautiful people which used EV you'd buy to ride out our ever-rising fuel prices. Most of you gave the correct answer (the Chevy Bolt) over Logan's near-incoherent babbling (the Chevy Spark), but a few of you had more inventive answers. Let's take a look at what you all said, just in case we all need to go out and buy one of your picks.
Chevy Bolt
Chevy Bolt.
The packaging works, the batteries seem to hold well enough if you're Level 2 charging, and the prices are majorly depressed thanks to GM's waffling of support for what is otherwise a somewhat fun car to drive (for what it is)
Submitted by: potbellyjoe
Chevy Equinox EV
I'm paying $208 a month for my EquinoxEv lease, that's essentially fuel cost for most people while I drive a new car. I charge at $0.13 per kWh, driving1,250 miles a month at (3.5-3.8 per kWh) which would be about $45 a month in power with 90% charging efficiency. Since I have free charging at work, I usually pay about $25 a month in electricity.
With a two-year lease, I pay $0 in maintenance other than windshield washer fluid.
Submitted by: Brady 4C
Nissan Leaf
Just get the depreciated off of a cliff Nissan Leaf, make sure the battery was replaced or the Leaf is newer (when Nissan finally figured out how to keep the battery from overheating and killing range), use it for commuting and hang onto the gas vehicle for weekends and errands. Don't spend crazy amounts of money on a used EV when the purpose is to go cheap and have the bare minimum to drive daily.
Submitted by: Xavier96
Mustang Mach-E of Theseus
I can't bring myself to promote a Tesla, even though by many accounts this is probably the call. So instead I'd go with a Mach E. Eventually every component will be recalled and replaced, leaving you with a practically new car.
Submitted by: SantaCruzin
BMW i3
BMW i3. A little hard to find, but if you push through all the similarly priced last-gen Leafs you'll probably find one lurking in the wings. Spiffy little car with a lot of character, but it lacks range. The RE version solves that problem but you'll still be somewhat dependent on gas.
Submitted by: Just Sam
Lexus RZ300e
I think the answer is yes.
I found two examples. 2017 Leaf for $7k. Brand new Battery. I can't think of a $7k car that has less than 80k miles and a warranty on any of the parts.
Or 2024 RZ300e. It's in the $30s not the $50s. I can't think of a Lexus product that shows that sort of depreciation.
I don't think it's possible to find a bad deal on a used EV. if you are in the need of a new-to-me car, go look around, test drive a couple and see what fits you and your budget.
Read More: https://www.jalopnik.com/2120565/best-cheap-used-ev-to-buy-when-gas-expensive-reader-question/
Submitted by: hoser68
Fiat 500e
My wife and I lucked out in 2016 when the dealerships in California were inundated with lease-returns from the debut of all the 2013 EVs with dirt-cheap lease deals. The dealers had way too much inventory and had to liquidate at auction. We ended up buying a 19K mile old 2013 Fiat 500e for $7,300 out the door from a shady used car sales lot. My wife would make use of the solo-HOV decal and took the free express lane from Newport Beach, Ca to her office in downtown Los Angeles. She had free charging at her parking garage and would let her associates drive the car all throughout downtown to run errands (the car squeezed in tight alleys and bus lanes). I calculated that the car paid for itself in fuel/toll savings in less than 18months. We got a CPO Tesla Model S when Fiat's decal expired...but then the pandemic happened so the decal on the Tesla wasn't nearly as useful.
We recently hit 100K miles in the Fiat and use it mostly as an errand car. I did a cheap suspension upgrade with a front set of Koni Sport adjustable dampening struts and set of $40 KYB Gas-A-Just rear shocks (shocks were meant for a C4 Corvette) and some subframe braces makes this car feel better than new. I strongly recommend used EVs if you have space for an extra car. We still have my old 2001 VW Golf TDI and a 2006 Chevy Silverado Duramax, but they rarely get driven since the EVs are much more efficient.
Submitted by: Kevin
Nissan Ariya
There's a dealer near me selling a 23 Aryia with 14K miles for $20K. That sounds like a freaking steal since it was $50K new and is perfect for what we need it to do around town while still being able to get around the state to travel.
Edit – It's also a CPO.
Submitted by: Fiji ST
Volkswagen e-Golf
VW e-golf, Nissan Leaf, and if you find a reasonable one.... BMW i3
Read More: https://www.jalopnik.com/2120565/best-cheap-used-ev-to-buy-when-gas-expensive-reader-question/
Submitted by: Sennamp4
Kia EV6
Tesla is one obvious answer. Being around the longest, you can also find them the cheapest. They also have the most collective internet knowledge around them so should anything break or need replacement, you will have an easier time sourcing parts/expertise for it.
BUT if not Tesla, then Kia EV6. Earlier model years are already under $20k used. They look the best of all the mid range EVs IMO. Efficient, practical, and proving to be decently reliable.
Submitted by: Atomic