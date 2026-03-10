This Car Is Powered By Vapes, But Not The Way You Think

In a previous post about Chris Doel's e-bike powered by disposable vape batteries, reader JustinQueso commented, "Wouldn't a clapped-out WRX be a more appropriately powered by vape batteries?" Doel must have been reading our comments, as his latest project is a car powered by nothing but vape batteries originally destined for a landfill.

Rather than a clapped-out WRX, Doel used a G-Wiz, one of the worst electric cars ever made and one that we would erase from history if we could. But its simplicity compared to a Tesla or Porsche made it much easier to adapt to a custom battery pack without a whole bunch of complex reprogramming. It also helps that the G-Wiz is designed to run on a 48-volt lead acid battery pack, which is close enough to the 50-volt lithium-ion vape powerwall that Doel had already built to power his entire garage that he simply adapted it to power the car instead.

That powerwall was able to run a welder to build a new enclosure for itself, which was also a good test of a high-amperage application before installing it in the car. The welder pulled about 60 amps of current, but that's nothing compared to the 350 amps the car can pull at full acceleration. Even Doel admits is a bit too much for his homemade pack of vape batteries. Thanks to the simplicity of the G-Wiz, he's able to reprogram its "boost" mode to instead limit the maximum current. That, plus several layers of fuses and circuit breakers help ensure that Doel's homemade battery doesn't turn the car into a crispy critter.