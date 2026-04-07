Here's What Not To Say When Making An Auto Insurance Claim

Car accidents and collisions happen. It's an unfortunate reality of driving. In fact, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimated the number of car crashes in 2023 at over 6.1 million. While that was a decrease from the previous year, it's a sobering glimpse into the frequency of car crashes here in the United States. Those crazy collision numbers mean auto insurance claims. Millions of auto insurance claims every year in the U.S.

You are required by law to carry some form of auto insurance in every state, with a few notable exceptions. Take America's Last Frontier, for instance. In some remote parts of Alaska, where vehicle registration isn't required, car insurance is optional. But not across the entire state. And New Hampshire doesn't require motorists to carry car insurance, although drivers must be able to prove they have enough money to take financial responsibility if they cause a crash.

So unless you're a qualifying motorist in New Hampshire or live in the wilds of Alaska, there's a good chance you'll find yourself making an auto insurance claim at some point. And there are a few things you're going to want to keep in mind — and out of the conversation — when making your claim, even with the best of car insurance companies. Things like apologizing for a crash or nervously speculating about the details of what happened can land you in hot water.