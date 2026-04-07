Why Michelin Started Putting RFID Tags In Its Tires

OK, so don't panic, but Michelin has been putting RFID chips in our tires for some time now. Before you start watching the sky for black helicopters as you drive to the Piggly Wiggly, Michelin isn't trying to spy on you. That's Google's job. What it is trying to do is to streamline manufacturing, delivery, maintenance, and end-of-life sorting with easy identification of the tire itself.

RFID technology is put to use from the moment the tire comes off the assembly line. Tires are scanned to make sure they get delivered to the right places, whether those destinations are stores or automotive manufacturing plants, this is faster than human sorting and reduces the possibility of human error. The same goes for maintaining inventory at tire shops, which can easily be managed by computer now.

When paired with vehicles, wheels, and TPMS systems, RFID tags can help ensure that the right tire is always correctly matched with the car. Then there's what happens to a tire once a customer decides to replace it. It's often sent to get processed where, depending on its condition, the tire can be reused, recycled, or retreaded.

Normally, humans have to manually sort each tire. With RFID technology, machines will be able to identify the tire and know what its specs should be to qualify for reuse or retreading, and then do the sorting instead of humans.