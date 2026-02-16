Why Electronic Car Keys Evolved From Simple Proximity Keys To Pricey Button-Filled Fobs

A "key" feature of today's car keys is not having to physically touch them to enter or start the car, thanks to developments like RFID proximity technology (which is short for radio frequency identification). That feature is especially nice since key fobs are dirtier than you think. They can cost a small fortune to replace, and they've changed from being simple locking and unlocking remotes as manufacturers have sought to offer greater convenience and vehicle security.

Some of the earliest car keys were developed in 1910 by German engineering firm Bosch. They were designed to complete the electrical circuit required to crank start a car, helping to prevent theft. Separate key locks for doors started popping up in the 1920s while electric buttons replaced starter cranks. Eventually, Chrysler gave us the first modern car key in 1949. It both fit into an ignition tumbler and activated the electrical starter, replacing the push-button start mechanism that most new cars have circled back around to.

Mechanical keys were gradually paired with remote fobs through the late 1980s and 1990s, then fobs became part of the keys themselves by the 2000s. There have been plenty of weird car keys produced throughout history, and our pricey, button-filled fobs perform multi-function sorcery compared to their ancestors. These days, keys come with instructional videos to show you how to use modern features like remote locking, remote starting, automatic parking, and remote climate control. Meanwhile, digitally-authenticated proximity signals take care of the security.