How RFID Toll Tags Work (And What Happens When They Don't)

It can be a pain to wait at a toll booth. Luckily, RFID toll tags can help. RFID toll tags are small devices that drivers attach to their vehicle windshields, usually behind the rearview mirror. Each tag contains a chip that stores a unique identification number linked to the driver's toll account. The vehicle then drives through a toll plaza while RFID readers above send radio signals. Passive tags harvest that energy to respond, while active tags use a built-in battery. The tag sends its identification to the reader in both instances.

That ID is then instantly sent through the toll operator's backend system. The system verifies that the vehicle's account exists, checks the available balance, and then deducts the correct toll amount. The process takes seconds. If the account is in good standing, the toll gate opens automatically, or in fully automated lanes, the vehicle continues without stopping.

The RFID system improves both accuracy and collection speed for operators. It also removes cash handling requirements while decreasing staffing expenses, and it minimizes fraud risk through complete transaction logging. For drivers, it keeps traffic moving and avoids fumbling with cash or cards. The fundamental back-and-forth radio communication system allows most modern toll systems to function. But, what happens when it doesn't work?