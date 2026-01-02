Do Twin Turbos Help Or Hurt Your Gas Mileage?

The quick and short answer to whether twin turbos hurt gas mileage is no. As for whether they help with efficiency — again, the simple answer, mind you, is yes. As you may have imagined by now, things are pretty nuanced, with several variables at play. Put simply, the way you drive plays a large role – the whole process involves more than just the gas pedal, steering, and brakes. There's a lot of judgment, hand-eye coordination, and small calculations in the background that determine the outcome of the drive itself. Just like poor driving habits can cause transmission damage, they can also reduce your vehicle's fuel efficiency, whether your have twin turbos or not.

Turbocharging affects fuel efficiency, depending on usage, layout (single or twin), size, and so on. If you're sensible with the throttle pedal, expect decent fuel economy. On the other hand, if you drive the car like you stole it, turbocharging won't magically make the fuel gauge needle drop any slower.

Turbochargers, single or twin, are pretty straightforward in that they use exhaust gases to run turbines that help shove more air into the engine and burn more fuel. Ergo, you can get more horsepower without messing around with engine displacement. For the most part, turbo engines are better for gas mileage. However, their efficiency claims are not always true and feature several caveats. Allow us to explain.