Watch This Cabin Air Filter Replacement Process And Feel Rage Well Up Inside You

Ask anyone who's ever done their own maintenance on their car: filters should be quick and easy jobs. Anything that's meant to prevent crud from entering the engine or cabin should be simple to access, require basic tools at most, and achievable within, say, half an hour if you're moving at a snail's pace.

However, that's not always the case. European cars often get a bad rap here — in fact, changing a Porsche Panamera's engine air filter practically requires disassembling the entire nose of the car. Generally speaking, most people might think that Japanese and American cars are a different story. They've been designed to have easy access, and some don't even require tools to replace, especially if you're changing an old cabin air filter that's getting the kibosh.

But you'd be wrong to make such an assumption. In fact, sometimes it can take a solid hour or more to change out. Especially with certain vehicles of the Ford family. If you don't believe us, watch this cabin air filter replacement process and feel the rage well up inside you.