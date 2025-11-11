Here's How Often A Cabin Air Filter Needs To Be Changed (And How To Know When It's Time)

The signs of a failing cabin air filter are quite evident, such as a musty or unpleasant odor when you switch on the car's AC. Reduced airflow might also indicate that the cabin air filter is clogged and needs replacement. If you hear an unusual noise coming from the AC vents, such as rattling or whistling, it probably means particles are obstructing the filter. Another symptom of a clogged cabin air filter is when the HVAC defogger fails to clear the windshield on foggy or rainy days, which could happen because the vents aren't delivering enough air to the windshield glass. The cabin air filter could also be the culprit if you notice more dust particles inside the car, as it isn't performing its function effectively.

Replacing a cabin air filter is relatively inexpensive and quite straightforward – that is, unless it's the Volkswagen ID Buzz. You typically need to remove a few screws, often located around or inside the glovebox; your user manual should provide details on its location and removal. From there, you replace the cabin AC filter with a new one. Pay close attention to how the original filter was positioned when you remove it, so you can ensure that the new filter is installed in the same orientation.

Like most modern car parts, you have a host of options when it comes to cabin air filters, including basic paper filters, activated-carbon filters, and HEPA filters, with the latter offering added protection against dust and smoke. Replace your cabin air filter on time, and your car will stay smelling fresh while your HVAC keeps blowing strong!