Changing A Porsche Panamera's Engine Air Filter Practically Requires Disassembling The Entire Nose Of The Car

If there's one thing that the Jalopnik audience agrees on, it's that most new cars are entirely too overcomplicated, which makes maintenance and repairs all but impossible to do on your own. Last year I stumbled across a video of a Volkswagen technician changing the cabin air filter on an ID Buzz, and the array of unreasonably complicated steps required to perform this simple task. Now, a Porsche technician shared a video of the steps necessary to replace the engine air filter on a Panamera, and to the surprise of no one, it's an unnecessarily complicated process, too.

Rather than simply unclipping the air box and replacing the engine air filter, Porsche Panameras require dismantling of the entire front of the car–including both front wheels and their respective fender liners, as well as the entire front bumper cover–in order to perform the five second job of tossing out the old filter and replacing it with a fresh one.