How To Tell If You Need A New Cabin Filter

Cars need a bevy of fluids and filters to keep running like champs, and one of the most overlooked is the cabin air filter. Similar to how periodic filter replacements are necessary for home air conditioners and furnaces, the cabin filter allows your car's HVAC system to protect itself against harmful pollutants like dust and pollen. That's why automakers suggest replacing the cabin filter once a year or at least every 15,000 miles to keep the air clean.

Your car's air conditioning won't like it if the cabin filter gets nasty. Decreased airflow from the air vents is one of the most obvious and noticeable symptoms of a dirty or clogged cabin filter. It may also cause unusual whistling noises from under the glovebox or dashboard.

Next comes a faint or strong moldy smell when turning on the AC, which is often a clear sign that the cabin filter is ready to give up the ghost. It sounds gross, we know, but mold buildup is not unusual in neglected HVAC systems, and changing the cabin filter frequently is typically enough to prevent your car's AC from smelling like stale cheese and vinegar. Indeed, changing the cabin filter is a top tip for keeping your car's AC blowing cold.

Furthermore, it's a good idea to check the cabin filter if you or your passengers are sneezing more frequently than usual when inside the car or if you develop allergic reactions from the dirty air. Of course, the most telltale sign is an extremely dirty filter, but you'll have to remove it before you can perform a physical inspection.