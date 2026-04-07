Here's How Motor Oil Is Made

Crude oil, the kind you might see bubbling up from the ground Jed Clampett-style, has been used for thousands of years. It's found employment doing everything from waterproofing for boats to burning as incense to treating medical problems. It was even used as sort of a mortar between the blocks of stone in ancient pyramids, while oil wells date back to 347 CE, when folks in China used bamboo poles as drills to get to the stuff.

But it wasn't until the middle of the 19th century that folks began refining the crude oil, which naturally comes in a thick mess contaminated with other compounds that make it unsuitable for products like, for example, motor oil. The identity of the very first refinery is a matter of contention, as some people point to a single-barrel still that was put to work in Pennsylvania in 1850, and others say it was Romania's Ploieşti Refinery, a larger concern that came on line in 1857. What we do know for sure is that in neither case did the motor oil come from dinosaurs.

Anyways, that refining business is only part of the picture. Beyond removing impurities, oil producers also introduce additives to the oil itself to further improve its performance. Now, those are the two main steps in "making" motor oil, and we'll discuss them below, but keep in mind that the process really starts with exploration, exploitation, and extraction, which can be dangerous, dirty, and expensive — despite what you may have learned from watching Big Oil's propaganda film for teens.