No, Motor Oil Doesn't Come From Dinosaurs

It's been a long-held misnomer that our vehicles run on what was left behind by dinosaurs. And this isn't the only bit of fiction surrounding the lifeblood of an engine. There are several motor oil myths that just won't go away, despite attempts to dispel them.

Oil is formed by decaying organisms, but not the massive dinosaurs that used to walk the Earth. In fact, per YouTube channel EDGE Science, more than half of the petroleum trapped in the Earth is from rocks dating back to the Jurassic and Cretaceous period, when dinosaurs were still around. The miniscule microalgae from oceans are responsible for oil deposits, as they pass away and sink to the sea floor. Then, these dead organisms pile on top of each other and sediment forms layers over them. This creates an environment of both pressure and heat as bacteria break down the remains.

This process creates different byproducts such as natural gas, but oil only forms within a narrow set of conditions called the "oil window." This makes it challenging to recover, as the sweet spot is over 1.8 miles down at a temperature near 194 degrees Fahrenheit. When these deceased organisms are closer to the surface and at lower temperatures, they will produce Kerogen. Conversely, deeper depths and greater temperatures are more likely to produce gas. This is partially why it's important to recycle used motor oil, as it can be re-used to help environmental conservation efforts.