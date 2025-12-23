Big Oil Once Made A 'Clueless'-Inspired Propaganda Film For Teens, And It's Even Worse Than You Could Possibly Imagine

Much like the tobacco industry and cancer, the oil industry knew for a long time that its products were terrible for both the planet and the people who live here. But where there's a lot of money to be made, you'll find plenty of people willing to overlook the "killing people and the planet" part of their jobs in exchange for a share of that money. After all, it's not like they were going to have to deal with the consequences of a climate change-ravaged planet. So when the public started to catch on, clearly, the only thing to do was start cranking out propaganda.

And you know what they say, the children are our future (even if the oil industry was actively working to destroy those kids' future). So, of course, they couldn't just focus on adults. They had to indoctrinate the kids, too. And what better way to connect with '90s kids than by making a 17-minute short film very clearly inspired by the movie "Clueless"? That'll definitely get those kids to stop buying into all that "science" and "proof" that burning petroleum products is bad for the environment. Just gotta call it something clever, like, I don't know, "Fuel-less: You Can't Be Cool Without Fuel."

Sadly, while plenty of people on the internet remember being shown "Fuel-less," when the folks at Climate Town tried to find it to use in this video, they came up short. Clearly, the only possible conclusion was that Big Oil was engaged in yet another cover-up. Fast forward two years, though, and what do you know, someone finally found a copy. Even if you know it's going to be bad, I promise you, you aren't prepared for just how bad it actually is.