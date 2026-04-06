If You've Never Heard Of Mr. Bendo And The Muffler Men, Settle In For Some History

If you're not buying a muffler from a man as tall as a building, are you really buying a muffler? In the 1960s and '70s, Steve Dashew, owner of International Fiberglass, put that theory to the test. He was a boatbuilder by trade, but when the shop was slow, it would cast roadside attractions for advertising purposes. In 1963, Dashew acquired a mold for a Paul Bunyan stature that held an ax, but he quickly realized that not many businesses needed a giant lumberjack. His team modified the mold in various ways, including one that replaced the ax with a muffler, giving birth to the 21-foot-tall Muffler Men that would loom over auto shops across the nation.

The Cabazon dinosaurs in Cabazon, California, Albert the Bull in Audubon, Iowa, and Carhenge in Alliance, Nebraska are all favorite roadside attractions, but they aren't just for looks. Following the opening of Route 66 in 1926, tourist traps like these began to pop up all over. The "world's largest" this or that, themed hotels, and eccentric public art soon dotted 66 and other American roadways. Each Polaroid worthy in its own right, their ultimate mission was to lure drivers off the road so they'd spend money in the connected business.

These curiosities' advertising power began to decline once construction of the interstate highway system began in the late 1950s, letting motorists buzz to their destinations in record time. This didn't stop Dashew from building hundreds of roadside giants in forms like cowboys, Indians, and gas station attendents, all collectively known as the Muffler Men. Many are still standing tall, but tragedy struck in March 2026 when one, a rare Mr. Bendo edition, was critically injured in a hit-and-run.