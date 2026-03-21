Hit-And-Run Crashes Are Killing More People Than Ever, According To AAA Study

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), one in four pedestrians killed in crashes in 2023 were in a crash where the driver fled the scene. That figure was nearly as high for cyclists, and it's part of an increase in hit-and-run accidents overall. According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety (AAAFTS), 15% of accidents reported to police in 2023 were hit-and-runs.

The fatal incidents often occur late at night, or early in the morning, when visibility is low, and there aren't any witnesses — making pedestrians and cyclists more vulnerable.

The biggest deterrent to hit-and-run drivers seems to be the knowledge that perpetrators will actually be caught driving at all. AAA notes that 40% of identified hit-and-run drivers were driving without a valid license and over 50% were driving a vehicle that wasn't registered in their name. The organization also described these drivers as "young, male, and crashed within a short distance of their homes." Dr. David Yang, President and Executive Director of the AAAFTS, said: