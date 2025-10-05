What Are The Downsides Of All-Terrain Tires For Highway Driving?

Different types of tires can significantly affect your car's performance on various surfaces. For example, all-terrain treads can offer advantages like enhanced durability, proficiency across various terrains, and improved grip off-road. In fact, here's how the best all-terrain tires compare. Unfortunately, all those positives can also come with some downsides, depending on the specific tire you choose.

While the bolder tread pattern of all-terrain tires is responsible for many of its benefits, those deeper treads can become a nuisance at faster speeds. On the highway, the larger gaps in the tire pattern can create additional road noise that is noticeably louder than standard models. However, the difference in sound between highway and all-terrain tires isn't always massive. One YouTuber performed a sound test to compare a set of highway tires to a set of all-terrain tires. While there were slight differences between the two, the comparison ultimately revealed that the off-road tires were about 1.5 decibels louder at highway speeds.

If some extra noise was all you had to worry about, it might not be a big deal. However, all-terrain tires can also negatively impact performance on paved surfaces. For instance, these meatier tires can reduce stopping power and reduce traction, especially when cornering. Luckily, there isn't just one all-terrain tire, but a range of choices that favor different surfaces.