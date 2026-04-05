Faced with uncertainties caused by rising oil prices, most drivers are searching for ways to save on car servicing and maintenance, and Costco is becoming the go-to place for almost anything a car enthusiast needs. This includes replacement key fobs, car batteries, and affordable name-brand tires. Costco is also home to Kirkland Signature motor oil, which — despite the Kirkland brand being splattered all over items like bottled water, slippers, and paper towels – has passed the same rigorous testing as costlier engine oils.

Kirkland Signature is the private label brand of Costco, but Costco doesn't make motor oil. Highline Warren (formerly Warren Distribution) is the official supplier of Kirkland Signature motor oils. Originally founded in 1922, it is the company behind over 400 national brands, including Prime Guard, Sprayway, Blue Devil, Mag 1, Superior Automotive, Amflo, Lubrimatic, Tru-Flate, PJ1, and Rain-X. Highline Warren is also a prime distributor of Mobil 1 filters and lubricants.

The point is, Kirkland Signature motor oils come from a reputable manufacturer with over a century of expertise in automotive lubricants. It's the reason why Kirkland motor oil is comparable to Mobil 1, although Mobil oils tend to have more anti-wear additives that typically enable them to last longer between oil changes.