Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Motor Oil?
Faced with uncertainties caused by rising oil prices, most drivers are searching for ways to save on car servicing and maintenance, and Costco is becoming the go-to place for almost anything a car enthusiast needs. This includes replacement key fobs, car batteries, and affordable name-brand tires. Costco is also home to Kirkland Signature motor oil, which — despite the Kirkland brand being splattered all over items like bottled water, slippers, and paper towels – has passed the same rigorous testing as costlier engine oils.
Kirkland Signature is the private label brand of Costco, but Costco doesn't make motor oil. Highline Warren (formerly Warren Distribution) is the official supplier of Kirkland Signature motor oils. Originally founded in 1922, it is the company behind over 400 national brands, including Prime Guard, Sprayway, Blue Devil, Mag 1, Superior Automotive, Amflo, Lubrimatic, Tru-Flate, PJ1, and Rain-X. Highline Warren is also a prime distributor of Mobil 1 filters and lubricants.
The point is, Kirkland Signature motor oils come from a reputable manufacturer with over a century of expertise in automotive lubricants. It's the reason why Kirkland motor oil is comparable to Mobil 1, although Mobil oils tend to have more anti-wear additives that typically enable them to last longer between oil changes.
The more you buy, the more you save
Costco online shoppers can grab a 12-pack of Kirkland Signature Full Synthetic 5W-20 and High Mileage Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5W-30 for $44.99. The deal includes six one-quart bottles of 5W-20 and six of 5W-30 High Mileage.
As for Mobil, Costco sells a six-pack of one-quart Mobil 1 High Mileage Full Synthetic for $39.49, meaning you get six quarts of Mobil oil for under $40, which is not a bad deal either. However, Kirkland Signature gives you six quarts more for an additional $5, which can go a long way if you have two or more vehicles in your garage.
If you're still having doubts about using Kirkland Signature motor oils, know that the Petroleum Quality Institute of America (PQIA) has published detailed test results of the brand's full-synthetic 5W-30 oil, and the assessments came back positive. The results showed that the oil conforms to the stated API Service ratings and is consistent with industry standards in viscosity, detergents, and anti-wear additives. However, it's still best to consult the owner's manual of your vehicle and to always use the recommended viscosity grade when changing the oil.