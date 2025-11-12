Mobil 1 Vs Kirkland Signature: How Do The Motor Oils You Can Buy At Costco Compare?

In case you haven't heard, a Costco membership could potentially ease the financial sting on your car repair bills. The retailer sells branded tires at wholesale prices, for starters, and its Interstate batteries offer low prices with outstanding warranties. Costco has you covered if you're looking for an oil change, too, since it openly claims that its Kirkland Signature house brand is one of the main perks of being a member. You'll find that label splattered on just about anything, from bath tissues to freaking olive oil. But car lovers would typically have their eye on its synthetic motor oils, and it's not hard to fathom why.

We've already covered Kirkland Signature motor oils, noting that they're either passing or acing the same tests as the other best brands. More impressively, it does this by outclassing its nearest competitors — particularly Mobil 1 motor oils that Costco also peddles at its website – in the all-important savings department. In a mano-a-mano price comparison, you can get two 5-quart containers of Kirkland Signature 5W-30 motor oil at under $36.00. That's about 9.6 liters of fresh oil, which is enough for two oil changes on a standard four-cylinder car.

As for Mobil 1, Costco sells six 1-quart containers of its Advanced 5W-30 motor oil for a total of $39.49, which is about $6.58 per quart. Kirkland Signature motor oils are cheaper while still being on par with the bigwigs in protecting against friction and keeping your engine clean. Knowing this, is it possible you're paying too much for Mobil 1, or are you getting something in return for that decreased amount of oil?