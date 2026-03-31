Australian Company Sheds Light On In-Car Sun Exposure By Reupholstering A Camry With Human-Like Skin That 'Burns' In Sunlight

We know that extended exposure to ultraviolet radiation is a bad thing for the appearance and longevity of many components on our four-wheeled friends. Stuff like headlights, paint, and tires all suffer from the effects of sun exposure. What we might not consider as often, though, is how much of those UV rays we are exposed to while driving our cars. The impact of in-car sun exposure is magnified on the island continent of Australia, where a hole in the Ozone layer causes extremely high UV ray exposure, particularly in summer months. This has caused massive spikes in melanoma or skin cancer diagnoses and deaths, earning Australia and New Zealand the highest incidences of skin cancer in the world, according to ABC News AU.

To raise awareness and shed light on the risk of in-car UV ray exposure, a popular Aussie autoshop called MyCar Tyre & Auto, formerly Kmart Tyre & Auto Service, reupholstered the entire interior of a Toyota Camry in simulated human flesh, complete with hair and moles — it even turns red when exposed to UV rays. It's called The Sunburnt Car.