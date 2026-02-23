What Causes Foggy Headlights (And How Can You Fix Them)?

Oxidation. That's the short answer. Most modern headlights are made from polycarbonate and given a protective ultraviolet (UV) sealer coating at the factory. Over time, that clear coat wears away; the sun, debris, and wintertime road salt can all play a part in wearing the protective coating down. Once it's gone, the sun's UV rays will begin damaging the polycarbonate headlights through oxidation.

This can and will happen to most plastic headlights over time, but it can be worsened by other outside factors. If you use harsher soaps to clean your car, they can damage the clear coat and speed up that oxidation process. Consistently high temperatures can make it worse, too, so if you live somewhere like Arizona, where summer daytime temperatures can border on uninhabitable, your headlights can suffer. Or if you live where winters are harsh and road salt regularly peppers your car's face, you can expect faster headlight clouding.

Cloudy headlights are no joke, either. In a 2018 study, AAA said that cloudy headlights can reduce brightness by 80%, which is incredibly dangerous. And it doesn't only happen to old cars. According to that same AAA study, depending on outside conditions, headlights can yellow and fog up within three to five years.

So cloudy lamps are not only unsightly and make people not want to be friends with you (okay, maybe that part is just in my head), but they're also dangerous. Thankfully, it's relatively easy to fix, if done correctly.