A P-Pump Conversion Kit Could Be The Answer To Upping Your 24V Diesel Cummins' Power

Founded in 1919 by Clessie Cummins — with financial help from moneyman William Irwin — the company now known simply as Cummins, Inc. has grown into an internationally-recognized leader in diesel technology. That reputation is helped by products like the iconic 5.9-liter I6 truck engine that, by the 1989 model year, had found its way from medium-duty commercial trucks to the 2500/3500 HD versions of Dodge Ram pickups. (This was back before the two split in 2009, when Ram and Dodge were part of the same brand.)

Of course, the basic engine did change over time. It evolved from the original 12-valve setup to a 24-valve configuration for what was called the 1998.5 model year. The updated engine delivered upgraded performance, and it was further supported by a new fuel-injection pump, as well. Out was Bosch's proven P7100 inline injection pump — aka the P-pump — and in was the VP44, also from Bosch. But that new pump was not without its problems, which is why you might want to avoid certain years if you're buying a Cummins 5.9-liter motor.

The good news? At some point, folks realized it was fairly easy to get the newer engines to run on the older injection setup with a P-pump conversion kit. And, on top of increasing its reliability, using this kit could also boost your 24V's power massively. For example, a properly tuned P-pump can break out an extra 100 horses from a Cummins motor — without breaking your bank account.