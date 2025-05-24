Why Ram And Dodge Aren't The Same Brand Anymore

Five years into the split, Ram almost doubled its market share of the full-size truck segment. Meanwhile, Dodge saw sales increase 41% from 2009 to 2014. This coincided with the launch of new Dodge and Ram products, including a redesigned Ram 1500 in 2009. Ram has continued to build a reputation for producing competitive full-size pickup trucks and has also added the ProMaster and ProMaster EV full-size vans to its lineup.

Despite now being in its seventh model year, the fifth-generation Ram 1500 achieved the highest road test score of a full-size pickup truck by Consumer Reports. It is also a Car and Driver 10Best and Editors' Choice winner. The Ram 1500 received praise for its refinement, ride comfort, smooth engine, large rear seat, and, most importantly, its ability to meet the demands of truck buyers. Ram has taken things a step further with the luxurious 2025 Ram 1500 Tungsten trim, blending the amenities of a luxury car with the capabilities of a full-size truck, while the high-output turbocharged Ram 1500 RHO delivers more power per dollar than any other off-road sport truck. Having a brand dedicated to trucks appears to be working for Ram.

Ram is poised for growth as it prepares to launch the Ram 1500 REV in 2026, its first electric truck. Furthermore, fifteen years after the separation from Dodge, Ram claims it is finally adding a midsize truck to compete with the Toyota Tacoma. Although the separation occurred during a challenging time, it has allowed each brand to concentrate on what they do best to help build their successes.