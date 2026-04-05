Here's How To Tell If Your Piston Rings Are Stuck (And What To Do About It)

Depending on the size and design, engines can be made up of anywhere from between 2,000 and 15,000 individual parts, per Spinny Post. This is important to understand, because some seemingly simpler pieces can actually cause you a heap of trouble. Take, for instance, piston rings, which, as the name implies, go around each piston, keeping excess oil out of the combustion chamber and maintaining compression by forming a seal.

Most engine pistons have a total of three rings. The lowest ring works to remove extra oil from the walls of the cylinder, which requires a minimal coating for proper lubrication. The middle and top rings are the ones forming a seal and helping to contain combustion gases.

However, rings can become stuck in the channels they occupy, due to engine deposit buildup. You may have a stuck piston ring if you notice sudden lackluster performance from your engine, sputters, or even misfires. Other signs of stuck pistons could be oil that smells like gasoline, smoke out of the exhaust, a PCV valve with excess oil around it, or even a seized engine. Although, what causes an engine to seize and whether it can be fixed varies and isn't necessarily due to a stuck piston ring. If a ring becomes stuck, depending on the circumstances, you may be able to use an additive to remove deposits or a chemical solvent to dislodge them. If this fails, you may need to take the engine apart, address the issue, and then have it rebuilt.