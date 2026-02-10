The Main Differences Between Pickup Truck And Car Engines

As you may know, pickup trucks are designed to be more utilitarian than cars. Although trucks can handle the mundane stuff, you don't usually expect a sedan to tow 12,000 pounds of cargo. Nor would you expect a sports car to go off-road, unless it's a Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato or Porsche 911 Dakar. The use case is different, and so manufacturers design their engines accordingly. As far as trucks (pickups or otherwise) are concerned, it's all about the torque, which isn't necessarily the case with cars. That explains why many pickup trucks and SUVs have the option of a diesel engine, whereas new cars (sold in the U.S., at least) are almost exclusively gasoline-only.

Essentially, truck engines are designed to handle a different kind of abuse from a sports car. If only we had a reference engine to shed more light on the topic — something that's used both in a sports car and a pickup truck.

Enter the Ford Coyote V8. Not only will you find the engine inside America's favorite pickup truck, but you'll also find it powering the world's best-selling performance coupe, the Ford Mustang. However, if you didn't know, the F-150 Coyote is not the same as the Mustang Coyote. The differences are certainly not subtle, and as mentioned earlier, mostly exist to meet the respective demands of a pickup truck and a sports coupe.