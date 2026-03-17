Lamborghini Temerario GT3 Stuns In Lumberjack Plaid For IMSA Ahead Of Sebring 12 Debut

Canadian fan-favorites Pfaff Motorsports are preparing to race a totally different car at the 12 Hours of Sebring this weekend for the fifth year in a row, as it marks the world racing debut of Lamborghini's new Temerario GT3. Dressed all in Canadian lumberjack plaid, the Italian monster will kick off its 2026 campaign slightly late, as it wasn't ready in time for the season-opening 24 Hours of Daytona in January. Powered by a version of the twin-turbo V8 found in the street Temerario, this GT3 version will be way down on power as it lacks the trio of electric motors in the street car. It should also be down significantly on heft, however, from the street car's 3,726 pound curb weight.

While the Pfaff team has been part of the Lamborghini family racing Huracan GT3 EVO2s since the start of the 2025 season, it spent 2024 running a McLaren 720S GT3 Evo, won Sebring with a 992-generation Porsche 911 in 2023, and won two IMSA GTD titles back-to-back with a 991-generation Porsche in 2021 and '22. With all of this chassis hopping, the team hasn't really found its footing in recent years, going winless in all of 2024 and 2025, grabbing only three podiums in the last 28 months.

Hopefully coming onboard as an official Lamborghini factory-supported team will give the team the stability and know-how it needs to get back to the winning ways it hasn't seen since it left the Porsche world. If there's one thing fans will be happy to see, however, it's the return of Pfaff's signature plaid livery. The team, in pre-season testing, ran this car with Lamborghini Squadra Corse's tricolore livery, and there were some concerns among IMSA viewers that the Italians had nixed the buffalo plaid look. Blessed are we that isn't the case.