Lamborghini Temerario GT3 Stuns In Lumberjack Plaid For IMSA Ahead Of Sebring 12 Debut
Canadian fan-favorites Pfaff Motorsports are preparing to race a totally different car at the 12 Hours of Sebring this weekend for the fifth year in a row, as it marks the world racing debut of Lamborghini's new Temerario GT3. Dressed all in Canadian lumberjack plaid, the Italian monster will kick off its 2026 campaign slightly late, as it wasn't ready in time for the season-opening 24 Hours of Daytona in January. Powered by a version of the twin-turbo V8 found in the street Temerario, this GT3 version will be way down on power as it lacks the trio of electric motors in the street car. It should also be down significantly on heft, however, from the street car's 3,726 pound curb weight.
While the Pfaff team has been part of the Lamborghini family racing Huracan GT3 EVO2s since the start of the 2025 season, it spent 2024 running a McLaren 720S GT3 Evo, won Sebring with a 992-generation Porsche 911 in 2023, and won two IMSA GTD titles back-to-back with a 991-generation Porsche in 2021 and '22. With all of this chassis hopping, the team hasn't really found its footing in recent years, going winless in all of 2024 and 2025, grabbing only three podiums in the last 28 months.
Hopefully coming onboard as an official Lamborghini factory-supported team will give the team the stability and know-how it needs to get back to the winning ways it hasn't seen since it left the Porsche world. If there's one thing fans will be happy to see, however, it's the return of Pfaff's signature plaid livery. The team, in pre-season testing, ran this car with Lamborghini Squadra Corse's tricolore livery, and there were some concerns among IMSA viewers that the Italians had nixed the buffalo plaid look. Blessed are we that isn't the case.
She's ready for her close-up
This car, with its little Canadian maple leaf lower back tattoo, is ready for a red carpet debut during this weekend's 12 Hours of Sebring. While the 3.74-mile asphalt and concrete catwalk will make for a bumpy ride when the Temerario rolls out, all eyes will be watching the turbocharged Italian. Racing cars have been stunning the world here since the 1950s, and it's the Temerario's turn in the lime light. Will it scream to the top of the charts, or fall flat on its face? New cars rarely win here, but it's not without precedent.
I, for one, am appreciative that Pfaff brought back a little more plaid to its livery, having ditched a bit too much of it for sponsor space down the center of the car when it joined Lamborghini in 2025. The boring silver is mostly gone, replaced by some black and more plaid rising up from the bottom of the car. The Temerario looks much slimmer and tidier in its new plaid livery, versus the stretched and flared Huracan EVO2 that looked just a little awkward on track.
Pfaff will enter one car in the Sebring race this year with drivers Andrea Caldarelli, Sandy Mitchell, and Franck Perera. Having just got used to running the V10-powered Huracan, it will certainly take some time to become accustomed to the new turbocharged V8 powertrain. This is the first GT3 car built by Lamborghini internally, as well, so hopefully it goes a bit better than the company's failure-to-launch GTP effort.
Due to the slow rollout, limited production, and lack of spare parts for Lamborghini's new Temerario GT3, the other Lamborghini team in IMSA, Wayne Taylor Racing, will continue to run the Huracan GT3 EVO2 for the remainder of the 2026 season. Other teams worldwide will receive Temerario GT3s to run in DTM and GT World Challenge Europe series later this year.