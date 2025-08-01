At $13,000, Is This Low-Mileage 1992 Acura Legend A Historic Deal?

The seller of today's Nice Price or No Dice Acura Legend claims to have only driven it when the weather outside was nice. As a result, it only has 86K on the clock. Let's find out if this babied sedan can still drive a hard bargain.

In the 1982 black comedy, "Eating Raoul," Paul Bartel and Mary Woronov play a sex-adverse married couple appropriately called the Blands. The story, which Bartel also directed and co-wrote, shows the couple being appalled by, and eventually bumping off, the sex party swingers that frequent salacious gatherings occurring in their apartment building, stealing their money in the process.

While maybe a bit of a stretch, the 1966 Ford Fairlane wagon we looked at yesterday would have been a fitting vehicle for the movie. It could, after all, accommodate several party-goers, either sitting in the seats or in a crumpled mass to be disposed of in the back. Even more appropriately, its Magic Gate tailgate both swings and lays down—it goes both ways! Of course, just like the Blands in the flick, money proved a problem for the Fairlane. Most of you concluded that the car's milquetoast 289 engine offered insufficient appeal and, hence, unwarranted the $14,950 asking price. The result was the choice not to swing with the seller, and a 57% No Dice loss.