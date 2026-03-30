2,540 Colorado Drivers Ticketed For Camping Out In The Left Lane Last Year

The motto of every highway left lane should be "survival of the quickest." For a lot of drivers, there's nothing more frustrating than someone camping out in the left lane. Even in a state like Colorado, where they love camping. The Colorado State Patrol revealed earlier this month that troopers pulled over 2,540 drivers for "traveling slower than the flow of traffic" in the left lane. While I can't publicly condone speeding, it can be dangerous to drive the speed limit in the innermost lane.

The State Patrol gave some insight into where and when these kinds of stops typically happen. The agency noted that it stopped drivers 962 times on Interstate 70 for left-lane camping. The highway runs east-west across the state, passing through Denver and Vail. As for when, Friday afternoon is the most common time of the week for stops. I can only imagine that people are getting held up as they rush home for the weekend. Colonel Matthew. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol, gave drivers a warning: