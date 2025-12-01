20-Car And 30-Car Pileups In Colorado 15 Minutes Apart Mean Winter Is Officially Here, Whether You Like It Or Not

Officially, winter doesn't begin until the winter solstice, which isn't until December 21 this year. But as a freshman discovering weed for the first time might ask, what even is winter, like, really, man? Because in Colorado on Sunday, a snowy, icy Interstate 70 led to a 20-car pileup and then a separate 30-car pileup, Colorado's KDVR reports. Thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported from the crashes, but if winter weather causes 50 cars to crash in less than 15 minutes, I feel like it's officially winter, whether the star-knowers agree or not.

The first pileup took place in Eagle County near mile 130 at around 11:30 am and involved 20 cars. Then, at 11:42 am, another 30 cars crashed near mile 119, bringing the total to 50 cars in less than 15 minutes. Yikes. Visibility was also down to only about 500 feet at the time of the pileups, and that wasn't even the worst of the winter weather, with KDVR reporting that wintry conditions were expected to get worse throughout the day. As a result of the crashes, authorities ended up closing I-70 in both directions until they could get all the cars off the road.

While no injuries have been reported, considering the timing of the pileups it's probably safe to assume that many of those involved were driving back home from Thanksgiving. So while the people involved in the pileups are probably grateful it wasn't worse, that's a pretty terrible way to end your holiday weekend. Especially when it's freezing cold outside.

According to the Denver Post, Colorado State Patrol didn't answer questions about what ultimately caused each pileup, although the outlet notes, "Cameras in the area of the crash at about noon Sunday showed snow-covered roads," as well as "blowing snow." Throw in ice and low visibility, and you can probably hazard a pretty decent guess at how this whole thing got started.