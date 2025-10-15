Cruising In The The Left Lane Could Get You A Ticket: Here's Why

The left lane in the U.S. typically has a specific purpose – passing slower traffic on the right. Those who slowly plod along in the left lane are making travel less safe for everyone. Many left lane cruisers may be oblivious to the traffic behind them. However, arguably the most annoying are those who hang out in the left lane in an attempt to coach other drivers into lowering their speeds. According to a survey by Progressive, 34% of respondents admitted to knowing that they were lingering in the left lane and, worse still, 7% claimed that their reason for doing so was to punish others trying to speed.

Except for South Dakota, every state has a law on the books prohibiting left lane travel to varying degrees. The legal wording varies between states, with some like Florida declaring that the left lane is only for turning or passing. Others, like Oregon, stipulate that you must stay in the right lane if you're going slower than the speed limit, and these aren't just suggestions — there could be penalties if you ignore the rules.

Arizona's 'Slow Poke' bill will ticket drivers $500 for going slow in the left lane, and The Grand Canyon State isn't the only one to impose fines for left lane violations. In Wisconsin, breaking the left lane law can result in fines up to $300 and four license points, while Alaska can ticket you up to $150 and add two license points. Driving safe goes a long way toward avoiding tickets, but checking the local laws regarding left lane travel is also critical.