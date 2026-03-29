United Airlines Unveils Ultra-Premium Coastliner Airbus A321neo For Cross-Country Routes
In a step that takes the brand back towards the golden age of air travel, United Airlines officially unveiled the long-rumored "Coastliner" series of ultra-premium domestic flights. These will be a proposed total of 50 Airbus A321neo planes, the longest variant of the A320 series that is now the best-selling jet of all time. The interiors are completely redesigned, the headline feature being a business class that rocks the Polaris suites only seen on international flights to date. That means lie-flat seats with aisle access, more room, a bigger entertainment screen, and luxury amenities like a Saks Fifth Avenue sleep set. This crowd will also get access to United's swanky Polaris lounges at the airports that have them, so business types never have to step outside their refined bubble and rub elbows with the masses.
If you happen to be one of those masses, United hasn't forgotten you. The carrier actually removed three seats from the economy cabin to install — are you ready for this? — a snack bar. This is the sort of thing that used to be common on flights back in the golden age of the 1950s and '60s, but got scrubbed out as airlines tried to cram in more and more passengers. I will definitely take three fewer screaming babies to get constant access to snacks. Rounding out your options, there will also be a small premium economy cabin as well.
Where can all this domestic flight luxury take you? Well, the name Coastliner is a clue, though it's even more limiting than that. These transcontinental flights will go between either San Francisco or Los Angeles in the west and either Newark or New York (JFK) in the east. These are high-traffic routes, so even if you don't live in these areas, you might well connect through them anyway. The first Coastliner should be airborne this summer, and United plans to have 40 in service by 2028.
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This is all in keeping with the airline's United Next strategy, in which it tries to position itself as a premium travel offering. United says that it has "increased premium seats per North American departure by 40%" since 2021, as well as planning to get 250 new planes in the next two years. Those will of course include the Coastliner A321s, but also newer A321XLRs, the new CRJ450 regional jets, and Boeing 787 Dreamliners with United's "Elevated" interiors. More broadly, United is planning to bring SpaceX's Starlink internet service to all its flights, upgrade its food via a partnership with Netflix's Chef's Table series, and best of all, a "softer, more stylish blanket for economy travelers." That last one's all that matters, really.
Given that a war in the Middle East is roiling air travel worldwide, you might wonder if any of this will actually come to pass. At least for now, United's CEO Scott Kirby is insisting that it will. Kirby claims that the company has solid cash reserves that will allow it to keep to its long-term plans even as jet fuel prices skyrocket and some routes are cut for now. Is that enough? The future is murkier than ever right now, but for what it's worth, United's best ten weeks for revenue, ever, were the last ten weeks. Some of that will be people rushing to buy tickets before prices shoot up, though, so there's likely a big dip about to hit.
But, hey, isn't the point of luxury to escape from reality for a while? Go ahead, grab something from the snack bar before lying down flat underneath your Saks Fifth Avenue blanket. Don't trouble yourself with the concerns of the world 10,000 feet below you.