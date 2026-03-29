United Airlines Unveils Ultra-Premium Coastliner Airbus A321neo For Cross-Country Routes

In a step that takes the brand back towards the golden age of air travel, United Airlines officially unveiled the long-rumored "Coastliner" series of ultra-premium domestic flights. These will be a proposed total of 50 Airbus A321neo planes, the longest variant of the A320 series that is now the best-selling jet of all time. The interiors are completely redesigned, the headline feature being a business class that rocks the Polaris suites only seen on international flights to date. That means lie-flat seats with aisle access, more room, a bigger entertainment screen, and luxury amenities like a Saks Fifth Avenue sleep set. This crowd will also get access to United's swanky Polaris lounges at the airports that have them, so business types never have to step outside their refined bubble and rub elbows with the masses.

If you happen to be one of those masses, United hasn't forgotten you. The carrier actually removed three seats from the economy cabin to install — are you ready for this? — a snack bar. This is the sort of thing that used to be common on flights back in the golden age of the 1950s and '60s, but got scrubbed out as airlines tried to cram in more and more passengers. I will definitely take three fewer screaming babies to get constant access to snacks. Rounding out your options, there will also be a small premium economy cabin as well.

Where can all this domestic flight luxury take you? Well, the name Coastliner is a clue, though it's even more limiting than that. These transcontinental flights will go between either San Francisco or Los Angeles in the west and either Newark or New York (JFK) in the east. These are high-traffic routes, so even if you don't live in these areas, you might well connect through them anyway. The first Coastliner should be airborne this summer, and United plans to have 40 in service by 2028.